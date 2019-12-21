Bomber crash

This photo shows the wreckage of an Army bomber that crashed Dec. 9, 1942, in Smiths Grove.

 Photo courtesy of Library Special Collections, WKU

The residents of Smiths Grove noted bright flashes of light around 9:50 p.m. Dec. 9, 1942, just before an Army bomber crashed in a wooded area. Ben Bailey of Smiths Grove drove quickly to Bowling Green to report the crash on his farm to police.

All six men aboard the aircraft died. The plane was headed to Nashville’s Berry Field but experienced engine trouble and had to make a forced landing. Mr. Bailey was quoted as saying, “I thought it was a cyclone, the wind shook my house so much.”

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.