The residents of Smiths Grove noted bright flashes of light around 9:50 p.m. Dec. 9, 1942, just before an Army bomber crashed in a wooded area. Ben Bailey of Smiths Grove drove quickly to Bowling Green to report the crash on his farm to police.
All six men aboard the aircraft died. The plane was headed to Nashville’s Berry Field but experienced engine trouble and had to make a forced landing. Mr. Bailey was quoted as saying, “I thought it was a cyclone, the wind shook my house so much.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
