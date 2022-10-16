...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible.
* WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
A small amount of bone fragments, possibly of human origin, were found in the basement of the historic Hobson House while work was being done to restore the pre-Civil War house.
The bones were found on Oct. 1, 1971. On Oct. 14, 1971, in the Park City Daily News article about the restoration of Hobson House, Charles Waterfield of Cooper and Waterfield in Nashville said no attempt would be “made to identify the bones until a methodical search of the basement” was completed. Nothing more was ever reported about the bones.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.