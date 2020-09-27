Dr. Arthur T. McCormack of Bowling Green, serving as secretary of the Kentucky State Medical Association, addressed the group’s ninth annual meeting Sept. 26, 1919, in Louisville.
McCormack talked about influenza, letting the group know that flu serum could be obtained by every physician in the state from the State Board of Health laboratory in Louisville free of cost.
The global flu pandemic of 1918-19 infected an estimated 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population, and killed an estimated 50 million.
In the United States, an estimated 675,000 people died.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
