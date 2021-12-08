On Dec. 9, 1922, local attorney John B. Rodes introduced Bowling Green’s first radio station, WNAB. This was only the third radio station in Kentucky.
The Daily News reported Dec. 6, 1922: “Following Mr. Rodes, Col. M.H. Crump will give a five-minute talk about the educational advantages of radio to the school children of the county. After Col. Crump’s address the regular concert will begin, lasting until around ten o’clock.”
Home receivers could be purchased for $10, $15 and $25. That is the equivalent of about $163 to $408 in today’s currency.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.