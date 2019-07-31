Familiar to every Bowling Green-Warren County resident is the 129-foot-tall, red, white and blue water tower.
Construction on the 1 million-gallon tank was finished the first week of August 1970. Mayor R.D. Graham noted he had received a comment that “Bowling Green needed a little patriotic boost.”
Not everyone agreed with the cost or the concept. One complainant said it “was a breach of flag etiquette.” However, the Kiwanis and the majority backed the idea, hoping that as citizens looked up at the tower, they would fondly remember flag and country.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
