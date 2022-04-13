...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...11 AM EDT this morning to 2 AM EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are
expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...
especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
On April 13, 1921, the Daily News reported that Bowling Green’s unique sewer system would be featured the following month in Popular Mechanics, a science and technology magazine that is still published today.
The article refers to Bowling Green as “the only city in the United States boasting a sewer system with pipes completely laid by Mother Nature.” The article explains that Bowling Green is built on a formation of oolitic limestone that extends far below the ground. This limestone contains a series of crevices that carry waste to the river with the limestone acting as a purifier.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.