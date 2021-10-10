The Oct. 5, 1909, issue of the Daily News reported the elopement of John Ray (mistakenly named as James in the paper) Lowe and Rosa Lee Elrod.
The 18- and 17-year-olds came to Bowling Green to see the circus, but the Polkville couple decided to go on to Gallatin, Tenn., instead to get married. Luckily their parents, Charles and Ada Edwards Lowe, and Samuel and Lola Bell Elrod, seem to have forgiven them for their impetuousness.
They had four children, and had been married for 56 years when Rosie died in 1965. John passed in 1969, and both were interred in Fairview Cemetery.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.