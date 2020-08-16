On Aug. 15, 1907, the Daily News reported that Louis Pushin from Cincinnati was opening a furniture business in downtown Bowling Green next to the successful Red Lion dry goods store, sometime during the first two weeks of September 1907.
The Red Lion was owned by his brother Sam Pushin, and they were so successful that in 1921 they consolidated their business in a new Pushin’s Department Store on the northeast corner of Main and College, now known as the Pushin Building.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
