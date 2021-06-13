An article in the Daily News on June 11, 1927, reported that a local business received an official radio broadcast of the Washington, D.C., welcome parade for Charles Lindbergh.
When Lindbergh returned from his solo nonstop flight from New York to Paris, President Calvin Coolidge hosted the parade, complete with a naval salute. Powell’s Auto Co., once located on Center Street, held a public broadcast of the parade featuring speeches from both Coolidge and Lindbergh. A large crowd was said to have been in attendance. This parade was, at the time, “the greatest welcome ever recorded by the American people.”
