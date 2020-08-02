According to the July 30, 1921, Park City Daily News, a Republican candidate for the state legislature from Bowling Green – and a part-owner of a mail boat that ran from Bowling Green to Morgantown – was charged with transporting liquor and held to the September grand jury.
The police officer in the case told a Daily News reporter that the liquor was found in a car in the candidate’s garage and the would-be legislator tried to bribe the officer to keep it quiet.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
