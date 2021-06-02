In the June 2, 1921, edition of the Daily News, J.A. Barlow & Co., a used car lot at 934 College St. in Bowling Green, advertised a “1920 Ford Car, Good as New” for $375; a 1920 Ford Skeeter for $125; a 1917 Studebaker Touring Car, “a Real Bargain,” for $350; and a 1919 Dodge Touring Car, “just been overhauled,” for $650.
The ad also listed a 1920 Chandler Touring Car for $1,250.
