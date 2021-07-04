Fifty years ago, in the July 4, 1971, edition of the Daily News, information about the upcoming Southern Kentucky Fair was written up on the front page.
Among the highlights of that year’s fair were two car giveaways: a 1971 Ford Pinto, which had a base price of $1,919; and a 1971 Chevrolet Vega, with a base price of $2,090.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.