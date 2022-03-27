...Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon...
Very dry air mixing down to the surface will result in relative
humidities between 15-30 percent this afternoon. Dry air combined
with breezy winds out of the northwest will result in an elevated
risk for spreading fires.
Please refer to local burn permitting authorities on whether or not
to burn this afternoon. If you do burn, use extreme caution since
fires can spread quickly under these conditions.
...Hard Freeze Expected Again Tonight Into Monday Morning...
Early Monday morning, temperatures are forecast to drop into the
20 to 30 degree range. By sunrise, some teens will be possible in
sheltered locations. This freeze could damage sensitive vegetation.
Although it is early in the growing season, some strawberries and
orchards experiencing their first bloom could be affected.
On March 23, 1934, Nancy Chastain encountered a chicken thief when she locked up the poultry house for the evening.
She saw a drab figure in the corner of the building and upon investigation a man ran past her with his arms full of chickens. Although he escaped into a nearby field, the chickens were released near the house, and they returned to the shed. The 70-year-old Mrs. Chastain and her husband, William, lived near Galloway’s Mill in Warren County, and had an intruder the previous year who’d invaded their house, knocked 74-year-old William down and stolen $40.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.