On March 23, 1934, Nancy Chastain encountered a chicken thief when she locked up the poultry house for the evening.

She saw a drab figure in the corner of the building and upon investigation a man ran past her with his arms full of chickens. Although he escaped into a nearby field, the chickens were released near the house, and they returned to the shed. The 70-year-old Mrs. Chastain and her husband, William, lived near Galloway’s Mill in Warren County, and had an intruder the previous year who’d invaded their house, knocked 74-year-old William down and stolen $40.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

