The Crittenden Record-Press reported July 10, 1913, that the son of a local doctor was the victim of a strange attack at a carnival.
A pet monkey was an attraction at the Whitney Carnival in Bowling Green. A 4-year-old boy was observing the monkey when it suddenly became vicious, attacking the child. After a brief struggle, the young boy was freed from the grips of the monkey, but not without injury – the article says the boy’s right leg was “severely bitten.”
It is unclear if the boy provoked the monkey in some way.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
