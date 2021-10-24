An article 40 years ago in the Oct. 18, 1981, Daily News recounted a celebration of the 100th birthday of the city’s fountain in downtown Bowling Green.
Fountain Square Park is the site of Warren County’s first courthouse, according to the article, a 20-foot by 24-foot log structure built on the site in 1798. The structure was replaced by a brick courthouse in 1812. Eventually, a new courthouse was built elsewhere and a fountain of native limestone was constructed. In 1881, a new metal fountain was ordered from a New York foundry.
