Bowling Green City Manager Leslie T. Allen proposed a $2.98 million budget for fiscal year 1971-72, according to a story in the May 5, 1971, Daily News.
For comparison, the city’s budget for fiscal year 2020-21 is $110.32 million, according to the city’s website.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
