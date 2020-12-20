Under the “miscellaneous” heading in the classified ads published Dec. 17, 1920, in the Park City Daily News, P.F. Noel offered a $500 reward “For the living coward who poisoned my bird dogs, Jack and Ted.” Another listing offered the “Best home cooked meals in city. $8 per week. Call home phone 618.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
