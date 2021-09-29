“Metal tropical barracks” were erected 75 years ago at Western Teachers College to accommodate the rising enrollment of students, according to a front-page article Sept. 20, 1946, in the Daily News.
In addition to the barracks, “40 men (were to be) housed permanently in the gymnasium and an additional 50 to 100 students (were to be) billeted temporarily on cots in the building,” the article said. Eighteen more were to be housed at “the Demonstration barn,” while another 40 were to “find quarters at the Rock House, which was recently purchased by the college.”
