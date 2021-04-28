The Concerts in the Park series is a popular local summer event. Sadly, we could not have concerts this past year because of the pandemic.
The current Concerts in the Park series sponsored by BB&T Bank started as an annual event in 1979, but that was not the first time Bowling Green had concerts in the park.
On May 28, 1908, the Daily News reported that Ben Topmiller Jr., a prominent local businessman, wanted to have his band play at the Fountain Square Park every Saturday during the summer months. The 24-piece band consisted of local musicians and was led by Topmiller.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
