...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
A front-page story from the Oct. 18, 1942, edition of the Park City Daily News reported that Warren County was nearing the halfway mark of its quota in the local scrap metal collection campaign to support the country’s war effort.
Some 1.4 million pounds of scrap metal had been purchased to date, according to A.C. Bettersworth Jr., chairman of the collection campaign. Elsewhere in the same edition was a form readers could use to donate scrap metal, with instructions to list any heavy scrap, including iron fencing, safes or furnaces that required special handling.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.