On Dec. 6, 1797, Warren County Court magistrates ordered John Hall to keep John Dickerson “who is described as disordered” at Hall’s home “until said Dickerson shall get well of his Disorder.”
Others were appointed to arrange the hire of a “keeper” and to sell Dickerson’s horse to help pay his keep. Court-ordered private care for the mentally ill was common prior to the building in 1817 of what is now known as Eastern State Hospital. Dickerson did recover, and later married Polly Uselton on Aug. 15, 1806.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.