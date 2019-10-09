On Oct. 13, 1938, Joe Sublett died in Bowling Green from heart problems. Sublett, a composing room foreman at the Park City Daily News, was also a magician of some note and spent several months each year traveling with his act. A newspaper also reported in 1937 that Sublett had a dream one night that his son Hugh, a newspaper man in Toledo, was hurt in an accident, which was then confirmed several days later when he received a letter with the news.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
