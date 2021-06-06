The wreckage of a plane carrying actor and war hero Audie Murphy, as well as five others, was found in Virginia, according to a front-page article in the Daily News on June 1, 1971.
The plane crashed on Brush Mountain and wasn’t discovered until three days later because of bad weather and no flight plan.
Murphy, one of the most decorated service members in U.S. history, is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. His gravesite remains the second most visited at the cemetery, after that of John F. Kennedy.
