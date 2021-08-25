On Sept. 3, 1930, the Daily News reported that it would provide local juvenile readers with a special gift – free tickets to the Western Stampede and Rodeo, an attraction that would be part of that year’s state fair.
Any child under the age of 12 could call the Daily News and would be given one free ticket (a value of 25 cents). The event, which was the first to be staged in Kentucky, consisted of many aspects of the “Old West,” including cowboys, steer wrestling, chuck wagon races, trick riding and lariat spinning.
