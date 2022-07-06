On July 9, 1921, the Daily News reported that a local affluent family’s home had been ransacked and burglarized while they were out visiting friends.

C.R. Holeman, manager of The American Tobacco Co., reported to police that several valuables, worth $700 (the equivalent of nearly $12,000 today), had been stolen from the East Main Street home. Among the items stolen were diamonds, purses and guns. According to the article, this was only one of several break-ins around Bowling Green occurring in the same manner – through cuts in screen windows.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

