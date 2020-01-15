Wordney White was featured in a Courier Journal article Dec. 31, 1960. Although handicapped by arthritis and polio, White turned a woodcarving hobby into a full-time job.
In 1951, he was the woodworking director for the Bowling Green Boys Club and the boys were fascinated by how quickly he created toys and other items with his pocket knife. He helped cement the value of the Boys Club to the community, noting the limited options for local boys who could “roam the streets and get into trouble or go to the Boys Club.”
White was a native of Allen County and raised by Dr. and Mrs. Ben Martin.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
