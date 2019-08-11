On Aug. 6, 1799, George Moore, the owner of a large spring in what is now downtown Bowling Green, dedicated it for use by the general public.
According to Warren County, Kentucky Order Book records, he attended court at his brother Robert’s house to grant free public access to Big Spring. The spring was the focal point around which the town of Bowling Green grew.
George Moore, his brother, Robert, and James Stewart had previously posted a bond of 1,000 pounds to establish the town in 1797. A Kentucky Historical marker at Chestnut Street and Spring Alley memorializes the founding of the town.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
