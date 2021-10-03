Nine days after terrorists attacked America by hijacking commercial airplanes and flying them into buildings in New York and Washington, D.C., and crashing one into the ground in Pennsylvania, then-President George W. Bush called for the Taliban to hand over Osama bin Laden.
A front-page story in the Daily News on Sept. 21, 2001, said Bush also announced the creation of a new, Cabinet-level department, which would become the Department of Homeland Security.
The Taliban refused Bush’s demand.
