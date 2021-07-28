Women’s Clubs of Bowling Green were asked to spread the word about an article in the Ladies Home Journal about the prevalence of jazz music, according to a front-page article in the July 29, 1921, Daily News.
The magazine article, written by Mary E. Oberndorfer, national music chairman of the Central Federation of Music Clubs, was titled, “Does Jazz Put the Sin in Syncopation?” Orberndorfer’s article “points out how music may become an influence for evil. It directs particular criticism to jazz.”
She went on to write “Jazz was originally the accompaniment of the voodoo dancer, stimulating the half crazed barbarians to the vilest deeds.”
