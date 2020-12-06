The Park City Daily News reported Dec. 3, 1920, that Dr. O.D. Porter’s case against the Powell Auto Co. to stop it from closing the alley below the garage was denied in the Warren County court of appeals, citing that he had no right to bring the injunction proceedings.
No other information on the suit could be found, but Porter, a prominent African American doctor, had an office right next door. The two businesses shared the end of the block of Center and Main where the Natcher Federal Courthouse now sits.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
