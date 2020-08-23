The Paducah Sun-Democrat newspaper reported Aug. 20, 1913, that canning clubs would not be possible that year because of a severe drought.
Canning clubs for girls were similar to corn clubs for boys and a part of the 4-H clubs in public schools designed to help rural students learn by doing hands-on activities.
Mrs. Wolcott, who was in charge of the canning clubs organization, reported there was widespread interest from young ladies in demonstrations despite the lack of material for competition for federal prizes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
