On June 15, 1904, the Daily News reported the tragic drowning of 14-year-olds Robert Duncan and Robert Moseley in the whirlpool below Shaker Mill Dam on Drakes Creek while on a picnic outing.
Some of the boys at the picnic went swimming, and Duncan accidentally stepped off a pile of submerged wood into a 30-foot deep pool, and was pulled down by the strong undercurrent. Moseley and another boy tried to save him and were also pulled under. Bystanders managed to save the other boy. Duncan and Moseley were buried in Fairview Cemetery.
