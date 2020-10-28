The Courier-Journal reported that in the early morning hours Oct. 29, 1918, two men were involved in a dispute described as “trivial.”
To settle the argument, the two men decided to engage in a duel. During this duel, Harvey Jordan fatally wounded Ashur Scott. While trying to gather a posse to track Jordan down to arrest him, the sheriff received an urgent phone call from friends of the gentleman telling him that Jordan was being treated by a physician for a bullet in his abdomen and that he promised not to resist arrest.
Despite his dire injuries, the sheriff took him into custody.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.