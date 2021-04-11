A full-page ad in the April 6, 1971, Daily News for Houchens Markets highlighted Easter specials, including baking hens for 39 cents a pound; a pound of bacon for 59 cents; a half gallon of ice cream for 69 cents; an 8-ounce package of cream cheese for 39 cents; and 3 pounds of Golden Delicious apples for 49 cents.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.