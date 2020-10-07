Edgar Cayce, a famous clairvoyant and author of the early to mid-1900s, was a photographer living and working in Bowling Green in 1905 when he won first prize for his picture of Miss Laura Jones at the Photographers State Convention in McMinnville, Tenn.
The Oct 5, 1905, edition of the Park City Daily News said “the photo that Mr. Cayce made is one of the best that was ever made by a photographer.” At the time the photo was taken, Miss Jones was a student at Bowling Green Business University.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
