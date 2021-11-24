A Daily News article Nov. 26, 1927, explained that a special educational “moving picture” was coming to be shown at the Capitol theater.
Sponsored by the Kentucky-Tennessee Light & Power Co., the film “Artificial Respiration” would be shown with the theater’s regularly scheduled film. It would depict proper treatment for such occurrences as being “overcome by gas” or being “knocked senseless” by electricity.
This film would likely be akin to a modern CPR instructional video.
