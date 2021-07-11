The July 8, 1936, issue of the Daily News reported that an intense electrical storm caused a great deal of damage at the household of one Bowling Green family.
A bolt of lightning struck a house on Laurel Avenue, causing considerable damage to the structure and knocking a 10-year-old boy unconscious for nearly 20 minutes. The bolt was so powerful that it knocked one of the boy’s shoes off and burned his body in several places.
Every room in the house had some sort of damage – burned upholstery, holes in the floor and the ceiling ripped from its rafters.
