An article in the Courier-Journal dated Sept. 28, 1898, details the very unusual end-of-life wishes of three Bowling Green sisters – Sarah Ann, Martha and Mary Ellen Lucas.
Upon the death of the sisters, their estates were to be bequeathed to the surviving sisters, leaving their beloved housekeeper and cook, Bessie Penick as the ultimate heir to their estates. During a time of rigid socioeconomic hierarchy, this would’ve been very unorthodox, and shows just how much the sisters appreciated Ms. Penick.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
