The Daily News reported Aug. 4, 1930, that excavation began on the site that would be home to the Kentucky Building.
A large group of men was employed to clear the area using a steam shovel to move the dirt. The Kentucky Building, a colonial style structure, was to be erected to preserve “objects of historic interest to all Kentuckians.”
The building was meant to beautify the campus of what was then the Western Kentucky Teacher’s College. The Kentucky Building is still standing and serves as one of Bowling Green’s most important historical resources.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.