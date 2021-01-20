The Jan. 19, 1937, Daily News reported that unusually warm temperatures and torrential rain caused the Barren River to swell at a very rapid rate.
While trying to recover wood that had been swept away in the swift current, two local men became stranded when their boat overturned. The first of the two gentlemen to be rescued had been stranded for two hours after the accident and was rushed to the hospital with symptoms of “exposure.”
The second man had to be rescued from a treetop some three to four hours later.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
