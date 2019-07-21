July 1913
A series of Farmer’s Chautauquas were held in Plano, Rockfield, Smiths Grove, Richardsville and Bowling Green beginning in mid-July 1913. The first one was held at Mount Pleasant Schoolhouse near Plano.
This series of conferences, conceived by H.H. Cherry, president of Western Kentucky State Normal School, focused on rural arts, strengthening community ties and introducing modern scientific practices to the agricultural community. Programs and demonstrations ranged from domestic to agricultural subjects and included exhibits that offered hands-on experiences.
Thousands attended the Chautauquas, which lasted several months and garnered national attention.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
