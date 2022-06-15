On June 15, 1904, the Daily News reported that a new boat named the Lotus, chartered to do the towing at lock No. 6 near Brownsville, would be captained by 24-year-old Crescent Hill, Ky., native Miss Grace Kennedy.

The Lotus had recently been acquired by her father, John Boyd Kennedy, and was later reported hauling hogsheads of tobacco from Bowling Green to Newburgh, Ind. However, the Kennedys lost the boat due to mounting debt in 1905. Miss Kennedy later married Roy Dye, son of Kentucky state Sen. C.H. Dye.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

