...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 107 today.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...Until late this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
On June 15, 1904, the Daily News reported that a new boat named the Lotus, chartered to do the towing at lock No. 6 near Brownsville, would be captained by 24-year-old Crescent Hill, Ky., native Miss Grace Kennedy.
The Lotus had recently been acquired by her father, John Boyd Kennedy, and was later reported hauling hogsheads of tobacco from Bowling Green to Newburgh, Ind. However, the Kennedys lost the boat due to mounting debt in 1905. Miss Kennedy later married Roy Dye, son of Kentucky state Sen. C.H. Dye.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.