In the 1936 Christmas Eve issue of the Daily News, there is mention of a program spearheaded by the Bowling Green Elks Lodge to provide underprivileged children with gifts for Christmas.
Members of the community were asked to donate toys that would be repaired by local firemen.
After repairs were made, they were distributed to the Potter Children’s home, the welfare center and to children directly at the Capitol theater following a free movie.
For children not attending the event, area businesses donated their trucks to make deliveries to their homes.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
