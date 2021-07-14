The Daily News announced July 13, 1921, that the body of Sgt. Cleo “Bud” Davis would soon be arriving in Bowling Green. He was the first soldier from Warren County killed in action during World War I and died June 6, 1918, at the Battle of Chateau-Thierry at the age of 22.
He’d been serving the military since 1915, and was born and raised in Warren County before that. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. John M. Davis of 1177 Kentucky St., buried their son in Fairview Cemetery with full military honors.
