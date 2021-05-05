Four bootleggers were arrested and 60 quarts of “white liquor” were confiscated in Franklin after “some ‘Tennesseuns’ ” conducted an open-air saloon on the Simpson County sheriff’s farm, according to a front-page article in the May 3, 1921, edition of the Daily News.

On the same day, a man was arrested in the courthouse yard where he was peddling corn liquor.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.