...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Logan, Butler,
Grayson, northwestern Warren, southwestern Breckinridge, Ohio and
northwestern Edmonson Counties through 200 AM CST...
At 1254 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Whitesville to near
Hopkinsville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds between 40 to 45 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Grayson,
northwestern Warren, Logan, northwestern Edmonson, Butler, Ohio and
southwestern Breckinridge Counties, including the following
locations... Steff, Mining City, Ralph, Leetown, Rockland, Do Stop,
Neafus, Gilstrap, Sunfish and Duff.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
December 1st, 1920 – The sheriff of Baxter Springs, Kansas had come to Bowling Green to collect a car thief only to find he’d escaped. Fred Williams was taken by guard H.S. Burns to Mrs. Glenn’s boarding house on Kentucky Street, but before entering Williams asked permission to use the bathroom around back.
When he did not return, Burns went to find the prisoner, discovering the fugitive had snuck into an adjoining car lot and stole a Ford belonging to the Sparta Oil Co. The car was found the next morning a few blocks away, but Williams was long gone.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.