ky building

In the Jan. 1, 1929, Daily News, a full-page ad was run by the College Heights Foundation requesting donations to build the Kentucky Building that Western Kentucky State Teachers College President Dr. H.H. Cherry proposed in October 1928.

The ad said the Kentucky Building would be “a shrine to the vision of our people and the people of the State.”

Cherry did not live to see the finished Kentucky Building that would take more than 10 years to complete.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

Recommended for you