The Sept. 3, 1930, Daily News reported that the Mothers’ Club of Bowling Green took on the task of caring for a large family in need by publishing a plea for help in the newspaper.
The mother, widowed, had seven children, one of whom had typhoid fever.
They were in desperate need of all necessities and donations were being accepted from the community and Daily News readers.
One such reader made a generous donation of $1 in cash to help the family, which would be the equivalent of nearly $15 today!
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
