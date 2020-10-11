On Oct. 8, 1921, the Princess Theatre showed “Wolves of the North” featuring Eva Novak and directed by Norman Dawn in a “story of the great white wilderness.”
The Capitol featured the drama “Extravagance” with May Allison in a story “full of pep and fun throughout.” The Diamond Theatre presented “The Leopard Woman,” an “opulent romance of intrigue, conquest and mystery” starring Louise Glaum in an adventure across trackless Africa, directed by Wesley Ruggles.
All three movies were silent films.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
