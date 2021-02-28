Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Indiana and all of central Kentucky. * Through Monday morning * Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue today and tonight. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is likely with locally higher amounts possible due to thunderstorms and persistent areas of rain. * Heavy rainfall may cause excess runoff and localized flooding. Flash flooding is possible from excessive rainfall associated with persistent areas of rain and thunderstorms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. &&