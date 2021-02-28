Feb. 25, 1951 – Due to increased demand, the Armory was adding 800 more seats to a pro wrestling venue starring “Gorgeous George’’ Wagner in the “largest crowd ever to see a wrestling match here (in Bowling Green).”
Wagner, a flamboyantly trailblazing arch-villain draped in lace and furs with curled platinum blonde hair, had Chanel perfume sprayed in the ring as a disinfectant and when checked for illegal objects would shout “Keep your filthy hands off me!”
His career spanned nearly two decades before dying at age 48 from a heart attack in 1963.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.